Ronald Alex Horton, 65 passed away with his family by his side on 6/28/24. He was born December 20,1958 in Pulaski VA. He was the son of the late Eunice Burton and brother of the late Allen and Henry Horton. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years Robin Horton. As well as his daughter Miranda Horton and son in law Ernesto Azucena. His son Ronald Horton jr. and Daughter Ashley Horton (Pash). His grandkids Matthew Horton and Ella Azucena and his four-legged grandkid Hazel.

Ronnie was a loving husband, father, and grandpa(pawps). The most important thing in his life was his family (and the Braves and Cowboys)

His celebration of life will be held at Bowers Funeral home 11:00 AM – Sunday, July 14, 2024.

The family will receive friends before service time on Sunday at the Funeral Home.

