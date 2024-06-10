August 27, 1946 to June 8, 2024

Ronald Hugh Phillips, 77, of Fairlawn, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2024. He was a member of Fairlawn Presbyterian Church and retired from New River Industries with over 40 years of service. He proudly served his country in the U. S. Air Force.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eula and Joyce Phillips, former wife, Shirley, and brother, Richard Phillips.

Those left behind to remember Ronald with loving memories, are his loving wife, Vickie H. Phillips; daughter and son-in-law, Traci and Robbie Patton; son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Crystal Phillips; step daughters and their husbands, Sonia and Anthony Carr, and Suzanne and Gary Gunter; brother and sister-in-law, Evans and Sarah Phillips; sisters and brothers-in-law, Phyllis and Robert Akers, and Faye and Dan Conner; grandchildren, Ainsley, Cassie and Sydney Patton, Nicholas, Alex and Mady Phillips, Tya and Breeana Carr, and Julie and Maggie Gunter; many cherished nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and dear friends.

The family will receive friends from 9 until 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Rev. Allison Unroe officiating. Interment will follow in Sunrise Burial Park in Radford.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.

The Phillips family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia.

