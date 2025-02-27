Ronald Wayne Lawson, age 69 of Draper passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at his home in Draper.

Born January 9, 1956 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Fred Edward Lawson and Cora Lee Bishop Lawson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his late wife, Brenda Lawson, and one brother, Mark Lawson.

Ron was an active member of the New Haven Ministries, Pulaski

He is survived by

His Wife – Nancy Jonas Lawson – Draper

Children – Timothy Shaun and Georgette Lawson – Pulaski, Jody and Travis Godec – Roanoke, Jamie and Tonya Riggins – Wythe County, Paul and Tracy Riggins – Draper

Eight Grandchildren and Eight Great Grandchildren

Brother – Ed and Elaine Lawson – FL

Several Nieces and Nephews

Memorial services will be held 6:00 PM – Sunday, March 2 at the Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski with Rev. Bobby Osborne officiating.

The family will receive friends Sunday from 5:00 p.m. until service hour.

To sign Ron’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home and Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements or the family.