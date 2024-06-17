March 9, 1934 – June 13, 2024

Rosa Ann Riggins Ring, 90, of Mineral, VA, entered this life March 9, 1934 in Bluefield, WV and died peacefully at the Bon Secours Community Hospice House on June 13, 2024 after a brief diagnosis of lung cancer. Rosa retired from Alcoa. She was a devoted Christian and loved helping others. She loved to do crafts, especially wood carvings and sewing. She cherished her family, friends, and especially her dogs, who were like children to her.

She was preceded in death by her son Eddie Ray Lawson; her husband Hencil Wright Ring Jr.; her parents Raymond Roscoe Riggins and Sarah Nancy Kidd Riggins; her siblings, Marion Junior Riggins, Thurman Roscoe Riggins, Gilbert Lee Riggins, and Nancy Jane Riggins Snow; her beloved dogs Dewey and Katie; and her Quaker bird Michael.

She is survived by her sister-in-law Anna Belle Riggins, several nieces and nephews, including Dennis (Debbie) Riggins and Deanna (James) Mootz. She was loved by many, but especially by her neighbors, Judy, James, Jordan, and Morgan Hackler and David Hughes. We express our sincere thanks to Bon Secours Community Hospice House for taking such precious care of her.

Rosa’s ashes will be returned to Barren Springs, Virginia, where she had many cherished childhood memories and family members.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holly Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Holly Grove Volunteer Rescue Squad, or Louisa County Sheriff’s Office Foundation.