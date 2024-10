Roy A. Hall, 85, passed away peacefully in September, 2024 at his residence in Asheville, NC.

He was born in Pulaski, VA to Roy Calvin Hall and Lois Albert Hall, and attended local elementary and secondary schools.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters Betty and Sara.

He is survived by his wife Anne, sister Sally, seven nieces, a nephew, and many grand nieces and nephews.