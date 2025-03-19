Roy Lee Gallimore, age 72 of Pulaski, passed away Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at his home. Born July 19, 1952 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Earry William Gallimore & Ruby Allison Horton. He was also preceded in death by his sisters Margaret Bond, Betty Stanley, Barbara Viars and brother Earry William Gallimore, Jr.

Roy was a retired manager with the ABC Board, with over 40 years of service.

He is survived by his

Wife – Claudia Mabe Gallimore – Pulaski

Children – Jennifer Gallimore – Pulaski, Terry (Hiral) Gallimore – Powatan, VA

Grandson – Jadon Gallimore

Graveside funeral services will be held 11:00 AM – Monday, March 24, 2025 in the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin. To sign Roy’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.