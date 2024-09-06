RU enrollment up 28 percent

RADFORD – More than 6,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at Radford University’s main campus and Radford University Carilion in Roanoke this fall, highlighted by significant growth among new, in-person students.

Year-over-year growth from fall 2023 includes a 28% increase in new freshmen and a 39% increase in new transfer students. Overall new student growth is boosted by 47% growth among students from Southwest Virginia.

“We had ambitious goals to stabilize enrollment and initially expected to meet those goals by the fall of 2025,” President Bret Danilowicz said during Friday’s Board of Visitors quarterly meeting. “That we are ahead of schedule and exceeded our new student enrollment target by 20% is a remarkable testament to the work that was done across all divisions, and by all our faculty and staff, to continuously raise the profile of Radford University.”

The Radford Tuition Promise helped many new students find their way to Radford. The program, launched in October of 2023, covers tuition costs for in-person Virginia students whose family adjusted gross incomes are $100,000 or less. It resulted in a jump in enrollment by adults over the age of 25 either starting or completing their college journey at Radford University, increasing this group by 40% from previous years.

“I offer my congratulations to Radford University on the successful launch of the Radford Tuition Promise. This groundbreaking initiative not only makes higher education more accessible but also strengthens our region’s economy by laying the groundwork for a skilled workforce. Radford’s commitment to educational excellence and community impact is commendable, and its positive influence on our local economy is undeniable. I look forward to seeing continued success and growth for both the university and our vibrant region.” – Del. Jason Ballard (Giles)

Several key strategies and targeted demographics helped the university recruit.