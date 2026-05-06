August 7, 1951 – May 5, 2026

Russell Henry “Russ” Cregger, age 74, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2026. Born on August 7, 1951, Russ lived a life defined by faith, hard work, and deep love for his family.

Russ was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was married to the love of his life, Sevella, for 53 wonderful years, building a life rooted in commitment, faith, and unwavering support for one another.

A man of strong faith, Russ faithfully served as a deacon of his church in Shiloh for 49 years. His love for God was the foundation of his life, and he lived out that faith daily through his actions, kindness, and dedication to his church and community.

Russ was known for his incredible work ethic. He worked as a machinist at Xaloy for over 50 years, where he was respected for his skill and dedication. In addition to his career, Russ also owned and operated his own refrigeration business for more than 50 years, always willing to help others and take pride in a job well done. He truly loved working and found purpose in staying busy.

In his free time, Russ enjoyed mowing his yard and taking care of his home, finding peace and satisfaction in the simple things in life. He also had a special love for his truck, which reflected his hardworking and independent spirit.

Above all, Russ loved his family. He cherished every moment spent with them, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom he adored. One of his greatest joys was reading to them, creating memories that will be treasured forever.

Russ was preceded in death by his parents, John and Laura Cregger; his daughter, Dana Turpin; his brothers, Vernon Cregger and James Cregger; and his sisters, Irene and Stella Farley.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sevella Cregger; his son, Denver Cregger; his grandson, Dylon; his granddaughter, Melisa; and his great-granddaughters, Luna and Amelia.

Russ will be remembered for his steady presence, kind heart, and the quiet strength that defined his life. He leaves behind a legacy of faith, love, and dedication that will continue to live on in all who knew him.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2026, with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. and the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. With pastor Gary Rorrer officiating at the funeral home, 815 Randolph Avenue, Pulaski, VA 24301. Burial will follow immediately after the service at Shiloh Cemetery.

The family is in the care of Norris Funeral Services – Pulaski Chapel.