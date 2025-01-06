Russell Wayne Caldwell, age 54, of Covington, died Saturday, December 28, 2024, at his residence.

Russell was born February 25, 1970, in Radford, a son of the late William Davis Caldwell I and Clara Quesenberry Caldwell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Linda Caldwell, Barbara Shelton and Bonnie Caldwell.

He worked for many years as a Paraprofessional for the Montgomery County Public School System. Russell was an active member at Mount Carmel Methodist Church where he was active with the church youth group. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching movies, loved traveling to Williamsburg, and attending concerts.

Russell leaves to mourn his loss, his wife, Dana Caldwell of Covington; two sons, William Caldwell of Dublin and Samuel Caldwell of Covington; two sisters, Connie Levern of Radford and Vickie Caldwell of Pilot Mountain, NC; one brother, Jeff Caldwell of Blacksburg; several nieces and nephews; his best friend, Kevin DeHart of Damascus; and a special group of lifelong friends, Todd Hedrick, Wes Blair, Brian Blair, Todd Howard, Bart Lewis, Wes Gerald and Brian Cabbage.

