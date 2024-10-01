Ruth Alpers Seagle Bushong, passed away peacefully at home on September 28 at the age of 83. She was born on October 1, 1940 in Pulaski, VA, to the late Laura King Harman Seagle and Cloyd DuVal Seagle Sr. Ruth graduated from Pulaski High School in 1958, she attended and graduated from Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia. Ruth was passionate about her role as a teacher, working for the Pulaski County public school system until the end of her career. She was a caring and generous daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her family and had a great love of reading. Ruth was known for her kind heart and she will be dearly missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Harman Bushong and a brother, Cloyd DuVal Seagle Jr. She is survived by her son, Charles “Lee” Bushong Jr (Angela), daughter-in-law, Mary Graham Bushong, granddaughters, Catheryne Gambill Vickers (Schuyler) and Madison Ruth Bushong, brother, Thomas Mason Seagle II, nephews, Jeremiah Seagle (Jamie), T.M. Seagle III (Tonya). Her family would like to thank her private personal caregivers Cheryl Morgan and Latasha Bunn for all of their help, care and love and friendship.

A private family service will be held, per her request. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Ruth’s name to a charity of your choice.