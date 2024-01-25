Sadie Bolton Hillman, age 98 of Pulaski, died Wednesday morning, January 24, 2024, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born in Princeton, West Virginia, on October 31, 1925, and was the daughter of the late Josephine Elvira Lambert Bolton and the late Charles H. Bolton. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Pulaski, where she was a former member of the Friendly Bible Class and served in various positions within the church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Caudle, Hillman: four brothers; John, Earl, Robert, and Paul, and three sisters; Mary Marshall, Bessie Moore, and Ethel Bolton: daughter-in-law, Libby Vansant.

She is survived by two sons: Richard C. Osborne of Radford, Joseph Hillman, Jr. of Wytheville and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Josh Kilbourne officiating. Entombment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin. The family will receive friends on Tuesday at the church from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Mrs. Hillman would like to thank two caregivers, who were there for her when she needed the most assistance: Sharon Smith, Brenda Conner, and Inez Tracy.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com