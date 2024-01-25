Menu

Sadie Bolton Hillman

Hillman Sadie Bolton photo5545

Sadie Bolton Hillman, age 98 of Pulaski, died Wednesday morning, January 24, 2024, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.  She was born in Princeton, West Virginia, on October 31, 1925, and was the daughter of the late Josephine Elvira Lambert Bolton and the late Charles H. Bolton.  She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Pulaski, where she was a former member of the Friendly Bible Class and served in various positions within the church.

 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Caudle, Hillman: four brothers; John, Earl, Robert, and Paul, and three sisters; Mary Marshall, Bessie Moore, and Ethel Bolton:  daughter-in-law, Libby Vansant.

 

She is survived by two sons:  Richard C. Osborne of Radford, Joseph Hillman, Jr. of Wytheville and several nieces and nephews.

 

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Josh Kilbourne officiating.  Entombment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.  The family will receive friends on Tuesday at the church from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.  Mrs. Hillman would like to thank two caregivers, who were there for her when she needed the most assistance:  Sharon Smith, Brenda Conner, and Inez Tracy.

 

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com  Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski.  540-980-1700

 

 

Related Posts

Helms-Donald-Dempsey

Donald “Don” Dempsey Helms

July 17, 1931 January 23, 2024 Donald “Don” Dempsey Helms, 92, passed away Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at his home in Pulaski. He was a member of the 82nd Airbourne and a retired Iron Worker. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Nora Helms; brothers, Ervin, Rudy, […]

Seagle

Sadie Bolton Hillman

Sadie Bolton Hillman, of Pulaski, died Wednesday morning, January 24, 2024 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.  Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski.  www.seaglefuneralhome.com  540-980-1700

Mary Hash

Mary Combs Hash

Mary Combs Hash, 99 of the Little Creek Community of Dublin, VA, went home to be with the Lord she faithfully served on Monday, January 22, 2024 at Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born October 16, 1924 at home on Little Creek, the daughter of the late William & […]

Leave a Reply

Let us know what you think of this article!

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.