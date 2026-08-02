The list of forecasted highway projects is now online. These are projects that may impact traffic traveling in the 12-county Salem Transportation District over the next week. Work schedules and construction project timelines are always subject to change and weather dependent. New information is noted by “New” and updates are noted when a current project has had an update added to the listing.

To view the list, please visit the Salem District weekly traffic alert for July 31 – August 7, 2026 that is now available online.

The Salem District covers Bedford, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski and Roanoke Counties.