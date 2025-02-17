Salem Spartans defeat Cougars

By RODNEY YOUNG

Patriot Publishing

The Pulaski County Cougars playing their final regular season home game were defeated by the visiting Salem Spartans, 67-54.

Salem placed three players in double figures as they were paced by senior Mari Foxx’s 22 points. Cam Boles knocked down 17 and Elijah Paddyfote finished with 11. Paddyfote hit three threes and Fox knocked down two threes, as did Jay Hamm.

Salem jumped out to a 18-12 lead after the first quarter and stretched that into a 37-23 halftime advantage.

The Cougars would start the second half on a 8-2 run to cut the deficit to eight at 39-31.

However, the Spartans would answer the Cougar run with a run of their own and were leading 49-39 going into the final quarter.

“We battled and the guys played hard,” said Cougar head coach Anthony Akers. “When you play a team as well-coached as Salem and as talented as they are, you are not going to get a lot of second chance shots.”

The Cougars committed 17 turnovers mainly due to the Spartans’ trapping defense. They have also brought up a couple of junior varsity players here at the end of the season.

Salem (19-4) and ranked in the state in Class 4 , played 10 players as they continued to pressure the Cougars through their defense.

Pul. Co. – 12 11 16 15- 54

Salem – 18 19 12 18- 67

Scoring – PC – O’Neal 19, Sweet 11, Lawrence 12, Hollins 8, Blevins 2, Turner 2; Salem – Foxx 22, Boles 17, Paddyfote 11, Hamm 6, Brown 9, Smith 2

3- Pt. Goals – PC – 6 (O’Neal 3, Hollins 2, Lawrence), Salem – 8 (Paddyfote 3, Foxx 2, Hamm 2, Brown)

Total FG’s – PC – 20, Salem 26

FT’s- PC – 8-11, Salem 7-11

Fouls – PC – 12, Salem – 10

Fouled Out – None

Technicals – None