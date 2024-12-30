November 18, 1959

December 28, 2024

Samuel Nelson Turner, 65, of Hiwassee, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2024. He was a retired machinist with Kollmorgen. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Grant and Maire Stillwell Turner; and his wife, Susan Dawn Carter Turner.

Survivors include his brothers, Michael Turner (Michelle) and Barry Turner (Laurel); dear friends, Red, Charlie and Jay; special K9 friend, Gypsy; and several other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends for a celebration of Sammy’s life from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2025, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford.

Memorial services will be private.

The Turner family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com