Our beloved mother and wife, Sandra G. Whitaker Pennington, 71 passed away peacefully on March 14,2025. She just celebrated her 71st birthday on February 25.

She was the daughter of the late Leonard Bruce “White Eye” Whitaker and Della Eads Whitaker. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Bruce W. Whitaker. She was the devoted wife of 48 years to Roger L Pennington.

They have four wonderful children whom she dearly loved, Sherry Clark (Reginald), Roger Ray Pennington & Sandra J. Pennington (Chris). Her granddaughter, Kayla D. Clark that loved her like a mother, Brintley, Jaylyn and Sawyer Pennington and grandsons, Brady Pennington and Gavin Eliason. Sshe was blessed to enjoy her great-grandsons, Jay Brown, Avery, Kinley and Legend Hill that will greatly miss her. Her love for them was unwavering.

Sandy is survived by her sisters, Lennie D. Frye and Betty Lynn Whitaker Meade, her nieces and nephews.

Sandy cherished her family and loved all the deer that visited her yard, they will miss her almost as much as we will.

Sandy had a love for oldies music and Christmas movies, the simple things in life along with her family that gave her great joy. Her kindness and generosity will leave a lasting impact on all who knew her.

A service to celebrate Sandy’s life will be at Norris Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Hufford Cemetery

We would like to thank Sandy’s Carillon care team, especially Dr. Gruca, Dr. Davis, Heather Linkous and Andrea Phillips, Amie, Rachel and Steven for the compassion and kindness they showed her during her transition to her heavenly home and getting our family through this difficult time.