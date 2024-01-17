Sandra Kaye Sayers Stanberry, age 67 of Dublin, passed away at Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Tuesday January 16, 2024. She was the daughter of the late Sandy and Mickey Sayers. She was a member of First Christian Church (DOC) in Pulaski. Sandra was employed by Hercules Inc., Kern’s Bakery and American Greetings where she found her love for greeting cards. Sandra was known as the “Card Lady” because she loved to send greeting cards and two-dollar bills to everyone she loved. Sandra loved talking on the telephone, shopping, and buying treasures for all the special people in her life. She enjoyed her family, especially with her two grandsons.

Sandra is survived by her husband David Stanberry of Dublin, her daughter Monica (Justin) Heath and two grandsons Brayden and Jaxson Heath of Dublin. She is also survived by her sister Sherry (Jim) Casteele of Pulaski and brother Eddie (Tammy) Sayers of Pulaski and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at First Christian Church (DOC) 524 North Jefferson Ave. Pulaski Va., Sunday, January 21, 2024, 3:00 pm. Visitation will be 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm. Interment will be held privately at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin. Flowers are appreciated, but for those who wish, may make memorial contributions in Sandra’s memory to First Christian Church, Christian Women’s Fellowship, 524 North Jefferson Ave., Pulaski, VA 24301

We would like to recognize Dr. Shan Fairbanks for the care and compassion he has shown her over the past few years. Caregiver, Kay Altes, for the care and friendship given to Sandra. A special thank you to Kathi Surber, home health nurse.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700