Sara Barker Rogers, age 92 of Saint Albans, West Virginia passed away Thursday, December 5, 2024 at her vacation home in Draper. Born August 25, 1932 in Draper, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Cedar Allison Barker & Edith Rogers Barker. She was also preceded in death by her husband Robert Clifton Rogers, son Joseph Martin Davis, sisters Barbara Ann Keesee and Mary Miller.

Sara loved teaching and retired from Kanawha County School Board of Education with many years of service. Upon retirement, she enjoyed spending time at their farm in Draper Virginia. She loved helping Robert (Sonny) with the cows and absolutely loved cats and time spent with grandchildren. Sara attended Delton Church the God of Prophecy Draper Virginia where she enjoyed singing in the choir.

Sarah is survived by her

Children

Robert L. Davis, III – Draper

Laura (Michael) Pinkerman – Ona, WV

William G. (Jill) Davis – Charleston, WV

Benjamin J. Davis – St. Alban’s, WV

Vicki Aston – Draper

9 Grandchildren

14 Great Grandchildren

2 Great Great Grandchildren

Stepdaughters – Doris A. Petry and Jeanette Schwind

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM – Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski with Diane Stanley officiating. A private interment will follows at Rogers Family Cemetery, Draper.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until service time at Bower Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made to the Holy Cross Monastery (505 Holy Cross Road, Wayne, West Virginia 25570).

To sign Sara’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements for the family.