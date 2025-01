The Pulaski County School Board will have a budget work session on Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. at the Pulaski County School Board Office. The meeting will be streamed live on the PCPS YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@pulaskicountyschoolboard3729/streams.

The agenda is posted at: http://www.boarddocs.com/vsba/pcva/Board.nsf/Public

Teresa Porter, Assistant Director of Finance

Pulaski County School Board