School board meeting location changed
Due to a broken air conditioning unit at the School Board Office, the Pulaski County School Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. tonight at Pulaski County Middle School for a regular school board meeting with a closed session before the meeting at 5:00 p.m.
The meeting will be streamed live on the Pulaski County Public Schools YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@pulaskicountyschoolboard3729/streams
The agenda is posted on BoardDocs.
http://www.boarddocs.com/vsba/pcva/Board.nsf/Public
Teresa Porter, Assistant Director of Finance / School Board Clerk
Pulaski County School Board