School board meets Tuesday, April 8
The Pulaski County School Board will meet on Tuesday, April 8, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. for a regular school board meeting at the Pulaski County Middle School in the auditorium. We are posting the agenda early due to Spring Break. Attachments will be added as they are received from staff.
The meeting will be streamed live on the Pulaski County Public Schools YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@pulaskicountyschoolboard3729/streams
The agenda is posted on BoardDocs.
http://www.boarddocs.com/vsba/pcva/Board.nsf/Public
http://www.boarddocs.com/vsba/pcva/Board.nsf/Public
Teresa Porter, Assistant Director of Finance / School Board Clerk
Pulaski County School Board