School board to hold special called meeting and budget hearing March 25

The Pulaski County School Board will meet on Tuesday, March 25, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. (closed session at 5:00 p.m.) for a special called school board meeting at the Pulaski County School Board Office. This meeting will include the Public Hearing on the FY 2025-2026 School Board Budget . The Pulaski County School Board will meet on Tuesday, March 25, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. (closed session at 5:00 p.m.) for a special called school boardat the Pulaski County School Board Office. Thiswill include theon the FY 2025-2026 School Board

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 22.1-92 of the Code of Virginia 1950, as amended, that a public hearing on the 2025-2026 School Board budget will be held Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at 6:00 p.m., at the Pulaski County School Board Office, Pulaski, VA. For physically challenged individuals who may require special aid or services, reasonable accommodations will be made available by the School Board upon request by calling Teresa Porter at (540) 994-2534 or Brenda Crawford at (540) 994-2519.

meeting will be streamed live on the Pulaski County Public Schools YouTube channel at Thewill be streamed live on the Pulaski CountySchools YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@pulaskicountyschoolboard3729/streams