School board to meet now on Thursday

Due to inclement weather and road conditions, the Pulaski County School Board will now meet on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. for a regular school board meeting in the auditorium at Pulaski County Middle School.

The meeting will be streamed live on the Pulaski County Public Schools YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@pulaskicountyschoolboard3729/streams

The agenda is posted on BoardDocs.

http://www.boarddocs.com/vsba/pcva/Board.nsf/Public

Teresa Porter, Assistant Director of Finance / School Board Clerk

Pulaski County School Board