School board to meet now on Thursday

PC SChools roundDue to inclement weather and road conditions, the Pulaski County School Board will now meet on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. for a regular school board meeting in the auditorium at Pulaski County Middle School.

The meeting will be streamed live on the Pulaski County Public Schools YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@pulaskicountyschoolboard3729/streams

The agenda is posted on BoardDocs.
http://www.boarddocs.com/vsba/pcva/Board.nsf/Public

Teresa Porter, Assistant Director of Finance / School Board Clerk

Pulaski County School Board

national_weather_service

This week’s weather forecast

M.L.King Day Snow. High near 33. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. Tonight Snow, mainly before 9pm. Low around 26. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an […]

VDOT logo

VDOT: Winter storm headed our way tonight

SALEM – As winter weather that could include snow, freezing rain and a wintry mix is once again anticipated to impact western Virginia beginning in the early hours of Monday morning, January 15, and possibly through Tuesday, January 16. VDOT suggests that drivers watch their local forecasts and plan travel […]

national_weather_service

Winter Weather Advisory

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM MONDAY TO 7 AM EST TUESDAY… * WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE…Pulaski, Craig, Alleghany VA and Bath Counties. * WHEN…From 1 AM Monday to 7 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The […]

