School board to meet Tuesday, Feb. 11
The Pulaski County School Board will meet on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. for a regular school board meeting at the Pulaski County School Board Office.
The meeting will be streamed live on the Pulaski County Public Schools YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@pulaskicountyschoolboard3729/streams
The agenda is posted on BoardDocs.
http://www.boarddocs.com/vsba/pcva/Board.nsf/Public
Teresa Porter, Assistant Director of Finance/School Board Clerk
Pulaski County School Board