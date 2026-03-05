School board to meet Tuesday for budget public hearing
The Pulaski County School Board will meet on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. for a Budget Public Hearing with the regular school board meeting to follow at 6:00 p.m. There will also be a closed session prior to the public hearing. The meeting location is the Pulaski County School Board office located at 100 Northwood Drive, Pulaski, Virginia, 24301.
The meeting will be streamed live on the Pulaski County Public Schools YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@pulaskicountyschoolboard3729/streams
The agenda is posted on BoardDocs.
http://www.boarddocs.com/vsba/pcva/Board.nsf/Public
Teresa Porter, Assistant Director of Finance
Pulaski County School Board