School budget work session schedule updated
The Pulaski County School Board will be meeting for several budget work sessions in the upcoming weeks. The dates and topics of the meetings are as follows:
February 18, 2025, 5:30 p.m. – Cancelled
February 25, 2025, 5:30 p.m. – Work Session #2: Schools’ Budgets: Elementary, PCMS, PCHS, Gifted Budget, CTE
Work Session #3: Topic to be determined after first two meetings.
The agendas for these meetings will be posted to BoardDocs closer to the date of the meeting.
Teresa Porter, Assistant Director of Finance/Board Clerk
Pulaski County School Board