Secrist leads Indiana State

Former Lady Cougar Keslyn Secrist led Indiana State Sycamores in their season opener against Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Monday night. She ended the night with 21 points and 5 rebounds. Included in her points were 4 3-pointer pointers. The Sycamores head coach Marc Mitchell said after the game that “He was really proud of the way she played at both ends with tremendous effort and he was really proud to be her coach tonight”. Despite Secrist efforts Western Kentucky defeated Indiana State 71-59 in Terre Haute, Indiana. The Sycamores play at eighth ranked Iowa State on Thursday night.