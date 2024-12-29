Sen. Warner on the passing of former President Carter

STATEMENT OF U.S. SEN. MARK R. WARNER

~ On the passing of former President Jimmy Carter ~

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) issued the following statement on the passing of former President Jimmy Carter:

“Jimmy Carter blazed a trail from the peanut fields of Plains, Georgia to the Navy, the Governor’s Mansion, the White House, and to a remarkable post-presidential career – modeling leadership, philanthropy, and love of country every step of the way. We lost a giant.

“Jimmy Carter gave me my first job out of law school, and I have deeply admired his service since leaving the Oval Office. His dedication to building homes through Habitat for Humanity has always brought back warm memories of my father, who also volunteered with the organization well into his eighties. Like much of the Greatest Generation, President Carter will be remembered by what he built and left behind for us – a model of service late into life, a tireless devotion to family and philanthropy, and a more peaceful world to call home.”