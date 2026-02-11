Senior Night for Salem, as they Clobber the  Cougars

By RODNEY YOUNG

Patriot Publishing

It was Senior Night in Salem and the Spartans manhandled the visiting Cougars, 67-41.

The game was close after the opening quarter, with Pulaski County down just 12-9. The game for the Cougars would go downhill from there, however, as they scored just six points in the second period and went into intermission down 27-15.

In the third quarter Salem would outscore the visiting Cougars, 20-7 as they would take a 47-22 lead into the final period. The Spartans (15-3) would stretch their advantage to 34 early in the fourth, while keeping their starters in the game.

The Spartans were led by senior Jay Hamm’s 15 points. Junior Tanner Overstreet came off the bench to score 10. Seniors Elijah Paddyfote and Cam Boles both scored eight points. In total 10 different Spartans got into the scoring column.

Pulaski County (7-10) was led in scoring by Silas Sweet with a game-high 17 and Jalere Harlow scored 10.

“We came here into a hostile environment and we had a bad performance,” said Cougar head coach Anthony Akers. He then added, “After the opening quarter momentum went toward Salem.”

Salem was playing their third game in five days, while the Cougars hadn’t played a game since January 23rd, 18 days ago, due to inclement weather. The game for the Cougars looked as though they hadn’t played in over two weeks. They shot just 26 percent from the floor. They shot just 11 percent from behind the three-point line. They got out rebounded 39-22 and committed 18 turnovers.

The Cougar JV also looked lethargic as they lost to the Salem JV, 48-36. No JV Cougar scored in double digits. Konner Furrow led them with six points as they saw their record fall to 11-6.

Pulaski County will be back in action Thursday as they travel to Lord Botetourt. Then Friday they will be back in the Cougar Den to take on Hidden Valley. Both nights Junior Varsity action tips at 5:30 and varsity follows at around 7 pm.

Pul. Co. 9 6 7 19 -41

Salem 12 15 20 20 -67

Scoring– Pul. Co. – Sweet 17, Harlow 10, Merchant 4, Lewis 3, Hash 4, Carrasco 2, Nottingham 1, Salem – Hamm 15, Overstreet 10, Boles 8, Sparks 8, Paddyfote 8, Gilliam 4, Stroud 4, Martin 4, Crawley 3, Viet 3,

3-Pt. Goals – Pul. Co. – 2 ( Sweet, Lewis), Salem – 6 ( Hamm 2, Paddyfote 2, Viet, Crawley)

Total FG’s – Pul. Co. 14, Salem – 25

FT’s – Pul. Co. 11-14, Salem – 11-16

Total Fouls – Pul. Co. – 11, Salem – 13

Fouled Out– None

Technicals– None