June 12, 1941

February 1, 2025

Sergeant First Class (retired) Charles Cubid Epperly, 83, of Fairlawn, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 1, 2025. Charles was best known as Charlie to his friends and family. He was born in Butler, Tennessee on June 12, 1941 and he grew up in Radford, Virginia where he attended Radford High School graduating in 1959. He later earned a Bachelor’s degree from Bluefield College. Charlie met his wife of 61 years, Barbara Ann Allen, in December 1960 and they were married on November 23, 1963.

Charlie served his nation faithfully for over 20 years as both a U.S. Marine and later as a Soldier in the Virginia Army National Guard. Charlie served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1963 to 1969. He was an artilleryman and radio-telephone operator in the 11th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division. He was involved in extensive combat operations in the Republic of Vietnam. He later joined the Virginia Army National Guard where he served for over 21 years as a full time Guardsman. Charlie served as an infantryman and supply sergeant in the 116th Infantry Regiment of the famed 29th Infantry Division. Over those two decades, he provided much needed support and relief to his fellow Virginians during natural disasters. During those years, Charlie provided mentorship to some of the Virginia Guard’s most senior leaders and he is fondly remembered and universally respected as a superb Soldier, Marine and NCO leader.

Charlie was a pillar of the community in Radford and Fairlawn for over six decades. In addition to the National Guard, he worked locally at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant and Radford University. He was a member of the Masonic Order of the DeMolay and a 62 year Mason with the Masonic Virginia May Lodge 38 in Radford. He was also a member of the Fairlawn Lion’s Club. Additionally, Charlie was a wonderful example of a life well lived through his service to God. He lived a life of example through Christ. For over 70 years, he was a member of both First Baptist Church of Radford and Fairlawn Baptist Church. He served as a Deacon in both congregations where he often helped his members through the tribulations of life. Charlie was also an avid sportsman with a great sense of humor. He was an accomplished hunter and fisherman earning multiple game trophies and citations. Charlie always had a great hunting or fishing story to share with his many friends. Charlie also enjoyed gardening where he and his family kept a large garden every year. He often shared the bounty of his harvest with friends and neighbors. He also loved going to Virginia Beach and relaxing by the sea. Charlie truly loved watching his children and grandchildren play sports or taking them hunting and fishing. His close family, friends and neighbors will remember him cheerfully sitting on the porch or deck talking and sharing the news of the day.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents Cubid and Esther Epperly also of Radford.

Charlie is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara Ann Allen Epperly; children and their spouses, Major General John Epperly and Kim, Robert Epperly and Amy Epperly; grandchildren and their spouses, Lieutenant Commander Matthew Epperly and Kaari and Lieutenant Michael Epperly and Erika; great-grandchildren, Declan Mark; sisters, Vicki and Jane; and many other nieces, nephews and special friends.

The family will receive friends from 11 A.M until 1 P.M. on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at First Baptist Church of Radford. Funeral services will begin at 1 P.M. with Pastor Kent Taylor and Pastor Diana White officiating. A graveside service with full military honors will follow at 2:30 P.M. in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin. Military guests are invited to wear their Class A uniforms to both funeral and graveside services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Army Emergency Relief or the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society.

The Epperly family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com