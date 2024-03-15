Shameka Danielle Webb, age 39 of Pulaski passed away Saturday, March 9, 2024 at her home. Born March 22, 1984 in Pulaski, she was the daughter of Katherine Juanita Gravley. Shameka was preceded in death by her grandfather, Edward Lee Gravley and grandmother, Cecile Gravley.

Shameka “Meka” Webb had a heart of gold. She always had a smile on her face and would put one on you. She was born with an old soul with wisdom beyond her years. She could always make her brother TD laugh with one simple phrase, “Hey TD, has anybody…………” It was like a joke between them that made them both laugh. She will be remembered for her kind heart, sharp wit and her laughter. Meka and her mother were always together, from her first breath until her last. She has left memories of love, laughter unending and a

void that can never be filled.

She is survived by her

Mother – Katherine Juanita Gravley – Pulaski

Father Figure – Michael Porter – Pulaski

Brother – Theron Devon Webb – Pulaski

Uncle – Edward Dean Gravley – Pulaski

Special Cousins – Chris Calfee, Antwyn Calfee

Special Friend – Jennifer Robinson

Memorial services will be held Monday 6:00 p.m., March 18, 2024 in the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel. Pulaski.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 5:00 p.m. before service time at the Funeral Home. To sign Shameka’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.