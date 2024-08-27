Sharleen Adkins Woodyard, 80, of the Little Creek Community of Dublin, VA, passed peacefully away to go be with the Lord she so faithfully served on Friday, August 16, 2024 at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born February 20, 1944 in West Virginia, the daughter of the late Delbert & Irene Adkins.

Sharleen spent most of her life caring for others. She always put others needs before herself. She was a kind and generous servant for the Lord.

She was a faithful, avid Bible studier and attended New Beginnings Church. She enjoyed serving on mission trips to Jamaica and Haiti.

She was a cosmetologist. She taught herself to sew and quilt and enjoyed travelling. She loved to cook and made delicious cakes for birthdays and holidays.

She loved her son-in-law very much and had a very special bond with her granddaughter. She was a blessing to her family and friends and will be greatly missed by those who loved her.

Sharleen was preceded in death by her parents, Delbert Eugene & Irene Ivy Linkous Adkins, her husband, Randolph Emerson Woodyard, her brother Daniel and her sister, Joyce.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter & son-in-law, Karen & Gilbert Davis; her granddaughter, Sydney & Jake Adams; her brothers, Dale and Doug and her sisters, Nancy, Debbie and Pamela; her sister-in-law, Faye; her special aunt and uncle who she was raised with, Phyllis Kirk and Douglas (“Kinky”) Linkous and several nieces, nephews, special friends and neighbors.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at the Hunter’s Cemetery with Pastor Craig Strain officiating.

The family extends a special thanks to Trish, Chester and Ethelene for your care during this time. Also, for all of the ones who came to visit and pray with Sharleen and for all the food that was brought in.

The Woodyard family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.