May 13, 1943

December 1, 2024

Sharon Kaye Saunders Phillips, age 81 of Dublin, entered eternal rest on Sunday, December 1,

Born May 13, 1943, in Kimball, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Charles H. Saunders, Sr. and the late Pauline Farris Saunders. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Charles H. “Jay” Saunders, Jr. and Kenneth A. Smith, her sister Charlene Saunders Hottle, and grandson Justin Jay Newby.

Kaye is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Sam Phillips of Dublin; daughters, Diane Phillips Newby (Lee) of Dublin and Kimberly Kaye Phillips Ingram (Darrell Roberts) of Riner; grandchildren, Austin Newby (Sunni Harper) of Pulaski and Kaylee Newby of Dublin; and two great-grandsons, Camden and Bentley Newby, all of whom were her pride and joy; sisters, Ada (Ed) McCormick of Hoschton, Ga., Susie Saunders and Rebecca Long both of Dublin, and Darlene (Larry) Ousley of Pulaski; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

She was a beautiful and loving soul and there are no words to express how deeply she will be

missed.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2024, the at Mullins Funeral Home, 120 West Main Street, Radford, VA, with a celebration of Kaye’s life following at 12 p.m. Interment will be at 1 p.m. in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Va.

Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia is honored to be caring for the Phillips family. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com