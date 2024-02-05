December 16, 1945

February 3, 2024

Sharyn “Sherry” Dawne Poole Williams, 78, of Dublin, passed away on Saturday, February 3, 2024. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Willard and Frances Sawyers Poole; and her husband, Dennis Wayne Cox.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Lori Williams Maxfield (Torger); former husband, Marshall Williams; sister and brother-in-law, Marsha Poole Simpkins (Donnie); stepdaughter and her husband, Ronda Lambert (Billy); nephew, Will Simpkins; niece and her husband, Sarah Polcha (Greg); and many other relatives and special friends.

A memorial service will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Pulaski County Humane Society, 80 Dublin Park Road, Dublin, VA, 24084.

The Williams family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia.