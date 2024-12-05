Shelby Lee Asbury Fisher
Shelby Lee Asbury Fisher, age 68 of Austinville, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2024 at the Wytheville Community Hospital.
Born February 2, 1956 in Wythe County, she was the daughter of the late Albert Lee Asbury & Virginia Graham Asbury. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert James “Jimmy” Fisher, and a brother, Gary Asbury.
Shelby is survived by her
Sisters – Linda Nester, Darlene Vault, Sherry Jones, Kathy Martin, & Sheila Smith
Brother – Ricky Asbury
Memorial services may be held at a later date. To sign Shelby’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com
Bower Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements for the family.