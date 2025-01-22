Shirley Ann Brooks Redd
June 27, 1953
January 19, 2025
Shirley Ann Brooks Redd, 71, passed away at her home in Radford on Sunday, January 19, 2025. She was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church and was retired from Volvo Trucks where she was an operator for 33 years.
In her spare time, Shirley enjoyed shopping and spending time with family and friends. She also looked forward to her monthly outing with the Ladies Night Out Group as her health permitted.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Curtis Brooks, Sr. and Ellen Louise Jackson Brooks; son, Brian Redd; and her grandparents.
Survivors include her brothers and sisters, Ralph (Debra) Brooks of New River, Gladys Jackson of Roanoke, Margaret Hairston of Radford, William (Tina) Brooks of Kingsport, Tenn., Larry Brooks of Roanoke, and Carl Brooks of Chatham,; sisters-in-law, Madelene Howard of Princeton, W. Va., Edith (Anthony) Boysaw of Pulaski, Charlotte (Jerry) Montgomery of Pembroke, Brenda Redd of Pulaski, and Kathy Williams of Pembroke; uncles, Walter (Pauline) Brooks of Pulaski, and Douglas (Pam) Brooks of Pearisburg; aunt, Betty Woodward of Dayton, Ohio; special cousin, Arthur Jackson; special friends, Barbara Latten and Corelise Sherman; and a host of other relatives and close friends.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. with Pastor Eric Ramey officiating. Interment will follow in Brooks Cemetery in Pearisburg.
The Redd family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
Brenda Damron
January 22, 2025 @ 11:59 pm
So sorry for your loss, sending prayers 🙏
Tanya Edwards Steele
January 23, 2025 @ 2:04 am
I’m so sorry .Sending prayers to her family.
Judy Alexander
January 23, 2025 @ 2:16 am
So sorry for her passing – prayers for the family 🙏🙏🙏🙏
David Knapp
January 23, 2025 @ 2:37 am
So sorry pray for family
Mary Ann Wright
January 23, 2025 @ 2:58 am
So very sorry for your loss! Praying for you all 🙏❤️
Tammy Nixon
January 23, 2025 @ 6:58 am
I pray the good LORD wraps you in his loving arms and brings comfort to this family.
I worked with Shirley years ago at diversified. She made such a difference in my life. I hope she knew what a beautiful woman she was. inside and out.
Ricky Phillips
January 23, 2025 @ 9:00 am
🙏🙏🙏
Virginia G. Mitchell
January 23, 2025 @ 1:45 pm
Prayers for the family!
Raymond Maxwell Sr.
January 23, 2025 @ 2:29 pm
Prayers for the family 🙏
Tami Conner
January 23, 2025 @ 3:15 pm
I am very sorry for your loss. Prayers have been sent… .🙏❤
Patricia Calfee
January 23, 2025 @ 5:12 pm
So sorry for your loss.What a beautiful woman.🙏🏽
Michelle Morrow Shupe
January 23, 2025 @ 6:21 pm
🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
Betty Dunford
January 24, 2025 @ 12:57 am
So sorry for your loss! Sending love and prayers for everyone. 🙏♥️