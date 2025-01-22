June 27, 1953

January 19, 2025

Shirley Ann Brooks Redd, 71, passed away at her home in Radford on Sunday, January 19, 2025. She was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church and was retired from Volvo Trucks where she was an operator for 33 years.

In her spare time, Shirley enjoyed shopping and spending time with family and friends. She also looked forward to her monthly outing with the Ladies Night Out Group as her health permitted.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Curtis Brooks, Sr. and Ellen Louise Jackson Brooks; son, Brian Redd; and her grandparents.

Survivors include her brothers and sisters, Ralph (Debra) Brooks of New River, Gladys Jackson of Roanoke, Margaret Hairston of Radford, William (Tina) Brooks of Kingsport, Tenn., Larry Brooks of Roanoke, and Carl Brooks of Chatham,; sisters-in-law, Madelene Howard of Princeton, W. Va., Edith (Anthony) Boysaw of Pulaski, Charlotte (Jerry) Montgomery of Pembroke, Brenda Redd of Pulaski, and Kathy Williams of Pembroke; uncles, Walter (Pauline) Brooks of Pulaski, and Douglas (Pam) Brooks of Pearisburg; aunt, Betty Woodward of Dayton, Ohio; special cousin, Arthur Jackson; special friends, Barbara Latten and Corelise Sherman; and a host of other relatives and close friends.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. with Pastor Eric Ramey officiating. Interment will follow in Brooks Cemetery in Pearisburg.

The Redd family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com