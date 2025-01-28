Shirley Ann Robinson Cook, passed away Friday evening, January 24, 2025, at Heritage Hall in Blacksburg, Virginia at the age of 86. She was preceded in death by her parents, David Arhtur Robinson and Annie Everlene Forbes Robinson.

Shirley will be joining her late husband, Howard M. Cook in heaven along with her son, Donald Ray Collins and daughter, Renee Cook.

Surviving is a daughter, Cindy Cook Smith of Hopkinsville, Ky. Grandchildren: Christina Collins Woodrum, Donald Lee Collins, Danny Ray Collins, Brian, Timothy and Michael Smith, Mikayla L Phipps, Devin Lee Cook and Braydin W. Gregory. Great grandchildren: Kimerlee Woodrum, Alysea Collins, Katrine Collins, Timothy Woodrum and Logan A. Collins.

Also Surviving is a sister Annie R Collins and her husband John of Dublin. Special Nieces are Marlana Cook Gautier, Sandra Huffman and Cathy Reynolds. As well as her adopted family, the Hudsons.

It is the request of Ms. Cook that there be no services or special gatherings.

Norris Funeral Services, Pulaski Chapel is honored to serve Shirley’s requests and serve the family.