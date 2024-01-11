Menu

Shirley Hatcher Wheeler

wheeler shirley hatcherMay 14, 1941 – January 10, 2024

Shirley Hatcher Wheeler, 82, passed away at her home in Dublin on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. She was retired from Kollmorgen and a member of Belleview Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, James L. and Dolly Mae Hatcher; and brothers, Basel Lee and J. David Hatcher.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Donald Wheeler, Sr.; daughter and son-in-law, Donna W. and James, Jr., Caldwell; son and daughter-in-law, Donald, Jr. and Rebecca Wheeler; grandchildren, Ethan Caldwell, Travis A. Wheeler, Wheeler H. Caldwell, Hannah Wheeler, and Haley Wheeler Osborne (Tony); great granddaughter, Nella Belle Osborne; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at the funeral home with Rev. Larry Mann and Rev. Sebert Rorrer officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to either Belview Church or Dublin Lions Club.

The Wheeler family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

