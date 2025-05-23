Shirley Jean Alexander, age 89 of Max Meadows, Virginia passed away Friday, May 23, 2025 at Heritage Hall in Laurel Fork, Virginia. Born April 16, 1936 in Pulaski County, she was the daughter of the late Sam Henry Jennings & Annie Susan Nichols Quesenberry. She was also preceded in death by her husband Clayborne Stafford Alexander, first husband Kincie June Burnette, son Douglas Burnette and a number of sisters and brothers.

Shirley was a devoted wife and mother. As an avid gardener, she loved to plant flowers of all kinds and nurture them and could grow almost anything. She canned all kinds of fruits and vegetables and was a great cook, creating a variety of desserts with the meals she prepared.

Shirely is survived by her

Children – Ronald Burnette & wife, Linda – Pulaski, Wendy Alexander Waters – Missouri

Grandchildren – Jessica (Kyle) Hodge, Heather Burnette, Kincie Burnette, Ryan (Bri) Weikel and Audrey Weikel

Great Grandchildren –

Roslyn Hodge, Charlie Hodge, Ginny Weikel, Ryan Wisdom, Liam Weikel,

Alex Dorton and Kaige Dorton

Brother – Henry Ellis (Linda) Jennings – Draper

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Tuesday, May 27, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski. Interment will follow in the Draper Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery, Wythe County.

The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1:00 PM until service time.

To sign Shirley’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.