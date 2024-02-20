October 8, 1940

February 18, 2024

Shirley Jean Morris Altizer, 83, passed away Sunday, February 18, 2024 at her home in Belspring. She was a banker with First Federal Bank.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Hester Morris, husband, Doug Altizer; great grandson, Desi Snell; brothers, Harry, Jack and Bug Morris; and sisters, Frances Teel, Margaret Howery, and Dorothy Epperly.

Survivors include her daughter, Laura Strickland (Scott); son, Woody Altizer; grandchildren, Mindi Bodin (Nic), Chase Altizer, Cara Altizer, Lance Strickland, Neil Strickland, and Cassie Snell (Jeff); great grandchildren, Harper Bodin, Everett Snell, Brynlee Bodin, and Liam Altizer; sister, Betty Joyner; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 1:30 p.m. with Preacher Eddy Gilpin officiating. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Altizer family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia.