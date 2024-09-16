Silhouette theme of photo club meeting

The Radford Photo Club’s next meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Radford Public Library. Toni Pitts, a professional photographer from Blacksburg, will speak on the exposure triangle and the use of the histogram.

The photo challenge theme will be silhouette. There is also an open challenge contest.

The Radford Photo Club is made up of professional and amateur photographers from throughout the New River Valley. Meetings, events, and outings are open to the public. If you have questions about the club, email Joyce Crowder at joycecrowder2@icloud.com, Michele Borgarelli at mborgarelli@gmail.com, or Tracy Burlingame at Tracylb3870@gmail.com.

The library address is https://www.loc8nearme.com/virginia/radford/radford- public-library/8303150/