Singleton, Rackaway named All-Region for region champs Pulaski County

The Pulaski County Cougar Golf team won the Class 3 Region D Championship at Draper Valley GC on Tuesday, October 1st. By doing so, the Cougars qualified for the VHSL State Championship Tournament on Oct. 15 at Heritage Oaks CC in Harrisonburg. This is the first time the team has qualified for the state as a team since 2002!

The team was led by Freshmen Evan Singleton who shot a 73 and Freshmen Will Rackaway who shot a 74. Senior Keaton Jones and Freshmen Mikey Gonzalez both shot 78’s, while Senior Thatcher Singleton shot an 80 and Sophomore Boone Blevins shot 90. The Cougars team score of 303 out-distanced top see Lord Botetourt, who shot 309.

Evan Singleton and Will Rackaway were named to the First team All Region team, while Keaton Jones, Mikey Gonzalez and Thatcher Singleton were all named 2nd team All Region. Boone Blevins earned Honorable Mention All Region.

Team Scores

Pulaski County 303

Lord Botetourt 309

Hidden Valley 317

Cave Spring 319

Carroll County 319

William Byrd 323

Abingdon 323

Northside 325

Christiansburg 328

Magna Vista 341

Tunstall 341

Staunton River 381

Bassett 399