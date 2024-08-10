Smyth County deputy killed in shooting

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is investing a fatal shooting in Smyth County. The shooting claimed the life of a Smyth County Sheriff’s Deputy and wounded a second Smyth County Sheriff’s Deputy. The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is investing a fatal shooting in Smyth County. The shooting claimed the life of a Smyth County Sheriff’s Deputy and wounded a second Smyth County Sheriff’s Deputy.

The incident began at approximately 5 p.m. Friday (Aug. 9, 2024) when Town of Marion Police initiated at traffic stop on Route 16 in town, but the vehicle did not pull over and stop until near the intersection of Route 16 and Hatchery Dr. in the county. Deputies with the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist the Marion Police Officers with the traffic stop. During the course of the traffic stop, the suspect driver fired at the officers and deputies, striking both deputies. Law enforcement returned fire striking the adult male suspect.

The injured Smyth County Sheriff’s Deputy has been flown to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was also flown from the scene to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

No other law enforcement were injured during the course of the incident.

At the request of the Town of Marion Police Chief and Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, state police is investigating the shootings.