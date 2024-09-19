Southern named to dental post

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Dental Association has announced its new Board of Directors leadership for 2024-2025. Dr. Justin Norbo of Purcellville is President, Dr. Marlon Goad of Hillsville is President-Elect and Dr. Cindy Southern of Pulaski is Secretary-Treasurer.

Dr. Norbo is from Loudoun County and a graduate of Hampden-Sydney College and the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Dentistry. His practice, Norbo Dentistry, is in Purcellville.

Dr. Goad is a graduate of James Madison University and the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Dentistry. Native to Hillsville, he returned home and opened his practice, Twin County Dentistry.

Dr. Southern practices in Pulaski and is a graduate of the College of William and Mary and the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Dentistry.

In addition to their work in organized dentistry, Drs. Norbo, Goad and Southern work to support the oral health of their local communities both through their practices and volunteer work.