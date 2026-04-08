Southwest Virginia Teen Artists Win National Acclaim

Five teen artists from Southwest Virginia were honored with medals in the Scholastic Art Awards

Pulaski, VA, April 8. The Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley is proud to announce that five students from the Southwest Virginia Region have been honored with awards at the national level for the Scholastic Art Awards.

The Scholastic Art Awards, sponsored by the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, is the longest-running, most-prestigious award for teen artists in the country. The awards began in 1923 and the Fine Arts Center of the New River Valley has been the official affiliate of the Scholastic Art Awards for Southwest Virginia for nearly twenty years.

More than 400 entries were received from the Southwest Virginia region. All high school artists from every state in the nation who receive a Gold Key at the regional level are entered in the the national competition. Students compete for Silver or Gold Medals and one student from each region is awarded the American Visions Award.

This year five students from Southwest Virginia were recognized with awards at the national level. Those students are:

Aliyah (Yammy) Williams, Burton Center For Arts & Tech, Salem, Gold Medal & American Visions Medal for Missing What Once Was (Painting)

Burton Center For Arts & Tech, Salem, Gold Medal & American Visions Medal for Missing What Once Was (Painting) Mary Clarke, Patrick Henry High School, Roanoke, Gold Medal for Essence de Mary (Painting)

Patrick Henry High School, Roanoke, Gold Medal for Essence de Mary (Painting) Rachael Turnbull, Patrick Henry High School, Roanoke, Gold Medal for Six (Ceramics & Glass)

Patrick Henry High School, Roanoke, Gold Medal for Six (Ceramics & Glass) Lily Ebrahimi, Community High School of Arts and Academics, Roanoke, Silver Medal for The Last of The Cherry Tomatoes (Painting)

Community High School of Arts and Academics, Roanoke, Silver Medal for The Last of The Cherry Tomatoes (Painting) Sky Standley, Blacksburg High School, Blacksburg, Silver Medal for Sleepys (Expanded Projects)

The winning teen artists will be showcased at an awards ceremony and reception in their honor and an exhibit of the award-winning art in New York City. Some of the art will also be showcased in national traveling exhibits.

To view art from all of the winners from the Southwest Virginia region, visit FACNRV.org/scholastic.

More information about the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers and the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards can be found by visiting the Scholastic News Room at www.artandwriting.org.