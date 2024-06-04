Spring Fly-In! at NRV Airport

From Pulaski County Tourism

Bring your family, lawn chair or a blanket and plan to spend the day at New River Valley Airport on Saturday, June 15 for the 2024 Spring Fly-In! This family-fun event is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We saw great success with the Fall Fly-In that was held in October. Even though the weather was not ideal for flying, there was a great turnout from the community. The airport is a valuable asset to Pulaski County tourism and economic development. These types of family-oriented

events help the community to better understand the impact of the airport, not only on our county, but our region. And, the Fly-In is just fun,” said Erika Tolbert, Pulaski County Tourism Director.

Those attending the Spring Fly-In can expect activities such as: balsa wood airplane contest, DIY craft kits for kids, face painting, flour bombings, aircraft displays, bouncy houses, and several food and drink trucks. With the help of a few aircraft, there will even be several baby genders reveals throughout the day!

The 2024 Spring Fly-In will also offer free flights for kids between the ages of eight and 18 through the EAA Young Eagles Flight program. Due to time constraints, there will be a limited number of flights available the day of the Fly-In. However, children interested in free flights will have the opportunity to register for flights on a later date.

“The New River Valley Airport Commission is excited to showcase the airport’s services and infrastructure to the flying community, and make the general public aware of not just a great community asset, but also the fun and practicality of aviation,” said Aaron Brummitt, New River Valley Airport Manager.

“I am excited for the opportunity to partner with the airport to host events like this,” said Tolbert. “It is a great opportunity for pilots and their passengers to get a taste of what Pulaski County has to offer beyond the airport runways as well as a chance for the community to see what goes on at the airport, how it is being utilized, and by whom.”