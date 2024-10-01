State Park closures remain

|Nine Virginia State Parks are closed or partially closed following significant damage caused by Hurricane Helene. These closures will allow for thorough assessments and necessary repairs to the affected areas. All dates are subject to change.
For guest safety as well as the safety of DCR staff and emergency response workers, visitors should not access any parks that are closed.
Keep up-to-date at the link below.
- New River Trail: Closed until further notice. All campgrounds are closed through Feb. 28, 2025. Do not attempt to access the park.
- Grayson Highlands: Closed through Oct. 14.
- Hungry Mother: Closed through Oct. 14.
- Natural Tunnel: Closed. Will reopen on Oct. 3.
- Seven Bends: Closed. The park (both access points) is closed until further notice.
- Claytor Lake: All boat ramps inside the marina and other public boat ramps on the lake are closed due to excessive debris. Swimming and launching kayaks and other small watercraft are not allowed.
- Clinch River: Riverside Trail at the Sugar Hill Unit and the day-use cartop boat launches at Artrip, Carbo and Old Castlewood in Russell County are closed until further notice.
- James River: The Green Hill picnic area, Branch Pond Road and campground are closed until Oct. 4.
- Powhatan: River Launch Rd., Launch A, Launch C and the primitive/canoe-in campground are closed. All trails are closed to bikes and horses until further notice.