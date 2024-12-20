State Police ask for the gift of safe driving this holiday season

RICHMOND – With the holidays rapidly approaching, as well as the start of 2025, Virginia State Police is asking Virginians, and all travelling in the Commonwealth, to please drive safely in the coming days. Virginia State Police’s goal this holiday season is that everyone makes it to their destination safely. Preliminary data indicates that as of Dec. 20, 810 people have lost their lives on a Virginia roadway this year. That number is twelve fewer than in 2023 on the same date. RICHMOND – With the holidays rapidly approaching, as well as the start of 2025, Virginia State Police is asking Virginians, and all travelling in the Commonwealth, to please drive safely in the coming days. Virginia State Police’s goal this holiday season is that everyone makes it to their destination safely. Preliminary data indicates that as of Dec. 20, 810 people have lost their lives on a Virginia roadway this year. That number is twelve fewer than in 2023 on the same date.

“During the Thanksgiving holiday, it appears Virginians heeded our message, and we saw a decrease in fatalities,” said Lt. Col Matt Hanley, Interim Superintendent of Virginia State Police. “We would like this trend to continue, and hopefully have a holiday where there are no fatalities out on the roads.”

In order to get to your destination safely, Virginia State Police is asking drivers to avoid distractions, to slow down and stay within the speed limit, to buckle up, and to drive sober. In 2023, there were 293 people killed in an alcohol-related crash in Virginia, a nearly seven percent increase.*

If you do plan to attend parties this holiday season, there are several options to be able to get home safely:

Plan ahead. Designate a sober driver or call a friend, call family, call a cab or use public transportation.

If you know someone who has been drinking – Do not let them drive. Arrange another safe way home.

Remain alert for impaired drivers and do not hesitate to notify law enforcement by dialing #77 (hands free only or have a passenger call) to notify your nearest Virginia State Police Emergency Communications Center. Your actions could save someone’s life.

Three-hundred-thirty-five people who were not buckled up died in a vehicle crash in 2023. Over Thanksgiving 2024, in only two of the fatal crashes could it be determined that the victim was wearing a seatbelt.

Virginia State Police is currently in the middle of the holiday “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, with enforcement efforts designed to discourage driving while intoxicated.

*2023 Virginia Traffic Crash Facts, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Highway Safety Office