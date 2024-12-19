State Police continue to probe drone tips

Offer Guide to Rules for Flying Drones in the Commonwealth

RICHMOND – During the month of December, the Virginia Fusion Center (VFC), located within the Homeland Security Division of the Virginia State Police, has received more than 150 tips regarding drone activity in the Commonwealth. All of the tips are being investigated and shared with key stakeholders. This comes as there have been reports of drones flying in other areas of the country, including in New Jersey.

vfc@vfc.vsp.virginia.gov , if they see drones acting suspiciously. Law enforcement is encouraging citizens to contact the Virginia Fusion Center at, if they see drones acting suspiciously.

“We encourage anyone that witnesses a drone flying over critical infrastructure, such as energy installations, or military sites, to contact the Virginia Fusion Center,” said Virginia State Police Special Agent D. Robinson. “This will enable us to work with our partners to determine exactly what is occurring, and how to move forward.”

Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) | Federal Aviation Administration . Drones are required to remain in sight of either the operator or a visual observer and have a maximum allowable altitude of 400 feet unless waived by federal regulators. Operators are required to have a remote pilot certificate for recreational use or a license from the FAA for commercial use. You can learn more about the rules and regulations at

It is against the law to shoot at a drone. Airspace is governed by the Federal Government. State Law does prohibit flying drones within 50 feet of a residence, unless the person is authorized by the federal government to operate and is doing so lawfully and consistent with federal regulations.