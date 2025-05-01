State Police pilots recognized for Unicoi Hospital rescue

Tennessee Health Care Group Gives Award for Rescues During Helene

Murfreesboro, Tenn. – On April 30, 2025, the Children’s Emergency Care Alliance of Tennessee awarded the Virginia State Police trooper-pilots and crew of Med-Flight 2 with the “Mutual Aid State Award.” Two Med Flight 2 helicopters, based in Abingdon, Va., flew into Tennessee on September 27, 2024, eventually rescuing 40 patients and others from the roof of Unicoi County Hospital as the waters of the Nolichucky River surrounded the structure.

Med Flight 2 executed what is known as “skid rescues,” basically hovering just above the surface of the roof of the hospital, because of concerns over whether there was enough structural support. The rescued patients were flown to a nearby field. The entire process took roughly four hours. Med Flight 2 crossed state lines to make the rescues because the weather window during the storm was more favorable in Virginia. Tennessee National Guard resources were eventually able to get into the air to aid in getting people off of the roof.

Recognized from Virginia State Police were Retired First Sergeant Jeffrey W. Bush, Master Trooper-Pilot Bryan W. Canada, and Trooper-Pilot Jacob A. Culp. The award also recognized Ballad Health Flight Nurse April Boyd and Flight Nurse/Paramedic Wayne Carroll. Ballad Health is Virginia State Police’s partner in operating Med Flight 2 and also operates Unicoi County Hospital.