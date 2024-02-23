State Police probe fatal crash in Wythe

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at 7:40 pm Wednesday (Feb. 21, 2024) on Route 11 in Wythe County.

A GMC truck pulling a box trailer was driving along the 2900 block of Route 11 (W. Lee Highway) when it was unable to avoid striking a pedestrian, who was pushing a grocery cart along the road. There are no shoulders or sidewalks in the area.

The pedestrian, identified as Worley J. Stafford, 66, of Rural Retreat, Va., died at the scene. The driver of the GMC was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is all the information I have at this time.